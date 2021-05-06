You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber CEO Named Mercy Otis Warren Woman of The Year

May 6, 2021

BARNSTABLE –  Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross has been named the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year.

The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners commended Northcross for her volunteerism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the Cape region, which were all values that were echoed in nominations for the leader of the chamber.

The committee for the award noted Northcross’ track record, including advocating for improved transportation and wastewater planning across the Cape.

The Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award honors a woman of the region who contributes greatly to Cape Cod through volunteer work, business, development, and other means.

Northcross will receive the award during a ceremony on June 2 at 7 p.m. It will be held at Tales of Cape Cod along Main Street in Barnstable Village.

