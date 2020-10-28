You are here: Home / NewsCenter / “We’re Working On It:” Pope’s COVID Advisers and the Mask

“We’re Working On It:” Pope’s COVID Advisers and the Mask

October 28, 2020

ROME (AP)-Pope Francis’ decision to forgo wearing a mask has been noticed, with some concern, by the commission of Vatican experts he appointed to help chart the Catholic Church’s path through the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath.

One of the key members of the pope’s COVID-19 commission acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

He said in response to reporters’ questions that Francis has started to wear a mask now and said he hopes the pontiff will use it in general audiences.

By Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 