Dolphin Fleet Anticipates Reopening of Provincetown Whale Watching

PROVINCETOWN – Whale watching trips and similar excursions within Provincetown will be starting back up during the third phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan.

Steve Milliken with Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet of Provincetown said preparations are being made to ensure that visitors can be welcomed back aboard as soon as possible.

“It’s quite an undertaking, but we’re on top of it,” Milliken said.

“We’re almost ready now to start running; we’re just waiting for the governor, really.”

Milliken said he is hoping for operations to resume at the start of next month. Until then, proper sanitation tools have been acquired and staff members are being trained on distancing and safety protocols.

He said that he does support Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening efforts.

Milliken mentioned that multiple difficulties in logistics have arisen in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Specifically, workers such as those with J-1 visas won’t be available.

“There’s a lot of people on the Cape that depend on kids from schools or kids from overseas coming,” he continued.

“That’s just another strain.”

A “light summer” on the Cape is being anticipated by Milliken, but he wants to see residents stay safe and healthy primarily.

