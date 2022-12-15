White House Reveals Winter COVID Plans, More Free Tests

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through the website covidtests.gov starting Thursday. A senior Biden administration official discussed the program on the condition of anonymity.

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday. Further coronavirus case increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press