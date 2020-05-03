Wild Care Continuing to Help Animals Amid COVID-19

EASTHAM – Wild Care Cape Cod is as dedicated as ever to rescuing animals in need despite the COVID-19 pandemic, though it has had to make some changes to its usual operations.

“We are still operating but we are operating in a limited capacity. For the safety of my staff, we have one person on site per day,” said Stephanie Ellis, Executive Director of Wild Care.

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic uncertain, Wild Care has taken steps to ensure the safety of its staff into the summer months as well.

Ellis said that many of the orphaned animals will be going into home-care with their licensed wildlife rehabilitators and that they are constructing special workplaces for their staff to care for animals safely.

“In the month of May is when our baby bird season begins. So we’re anticipating after May 18, after the social distancing advisory, we will have two baby bird rooms where we can have two volunteers at the same time working in separate areas. This will allow for appropriate social distancing for our volunteers so that they’re safe and also adequate space for all of the babies we get in,” said Ellis.

Ellis said that Wild Care has not seen a major decrease in the number of phone calls or in the number of animals in need of rescue coming in.

However, funding has been down for the organization.

“It’s been challenging. We hate to ask people to make donations at this time when we know that everyone is struggling,” said Ellis.

“We’ve been very fortunate, people have been incredibly responsive to our Facebook page where we’ve asked for items we most need. Also, I’ve put out a couple of requests for donations and people have been very kind. I’m grateful for the generosity at this time.”

Ellis said that people who want to donate to Wild Care can do so at their website, where Wild Care also has an Amazon wish list link as well as grocery list.

Ellis is also posting daily updates to Wild Care’s Facebook page to keep residents informed on the organization, as well as tips on how best to assist animals that look like they are in need.