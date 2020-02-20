Woods Hole Terminal Construction on Schedule

WOODS HOLE – Winter construction on the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole Terminal project continues to progress.

During this construction season, contractors are working on the middle slip, or Slip 2.

Steamship Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll said the work will need to be done for Memorial Day.

“We will have three slips open for the summer,” Driscoll said. “That is an operational necessity and it will be done.”

Driscoll said they are ahead on some aspects of this season’s work, but a little behind on others.

“It’s always challenging construction when you are doing marine work,” Driscoll said.

“We are working through those issues as best we can, but we certainly are on track to have to be open in time to have three slips ready to go for the summer season on the Vineyard.”

Construction has run into some issues which have increased costs.

Driscoll said the Steamship Authority planned for budget increases and had contingencies for change orders to the project.

“We are driving very big piles very deep to about 100 feet deep below the water,” he said. “There are a lot of unknowns for that kind of work and we have run into some issues and that does cost money.”

Driscoll said the authority is managing those cost overruns as all revenue comes from customers.

“We are very careful about how we spend out dollars,” he said. “But this is a big project but it is a necessary project to be able to ensure we provide safe and reliable service to the Vineyard.”