With COVID Vaccines Plentiful, Clinics Consider New Strategies

FALMOUTH – With COVID vaccine supply now plentiful, more and more clinics across the region are rethinking vaccination strategies and offering walk-in opportunities to help get shots in arms.

The accessibility of the vaccine has created high vaccination rates across Cape Cod, including Falmouth where 67 percent of residents have received at least one dose and 51 percent are fully vaccinated.

According to Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann during his most recent COVID update, homebound residents have also received their shots.

McGann said that smaller, more frequent clinics might be the solution to completing the final leg of the race to herd immunity.

“We’re going to start thinking about smaller clinics, making it more accessible. Maybe smaller, more frequent, maybe mobile, we’re looking at different ways at which we can get another few thousand done. We’d like to see more than 21,000 out of our 31,000 residents,” said McGann.

Overall, McGann said that the county is doing well both in vaccination rates and new cases, which have been on the decline for the past few weeks.

He said that Falmouth and the Cape’s other regions may soon enter the “green” category of the state’s positivity map if trends continue.

Testing is still being provided for free at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, as well as healthcare providers such as Cape Cod Hospital and pharmacy locations.

With variants capable of spreading around the region, McGann urged residents to wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if they are feeling ill in order to avoid possibly spreading the coronavirus, even as vaccination rates rise.