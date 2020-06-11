Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Hopeful as Phase 2 Ramps Up

YARMOUTH – Phase two of the state’s reopening plan is underway and the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce says people are making preparations to visit the area this summer.

“From talking to the hotels that are reopening I know that they are encouraged by the response from the public,” said Yarmouth Chamber Executive Director Mary Vilbon.

“It’s not going to be a normal, we know that, but the fact that we are in phase two right now is wonderful news for all of us.”

She added that people have been contacting the Yarmouth Chamber with questions regarding state guidelines in place.

“We are encouraged by the number of calls and emails that we are receiving,” said Vilbon.

“Some of the questions are very interesting, like ‘where’s the public restrooms available’ and of course ‘what’s the guidelines for the beaches’ so we’ve been directing people to the right resources that they need so that their questions can be answered and they feel safe.”

People have also inquired about what cleaning process hotels will have in place as they slowly reopen.

“Those are pretty easy to answer because we have the guidelines that have been provided to us and many of the establishments have those posted on their website or it’s very easily accessible for people to get those questions answered,” Vilbon said.

Yarmouth businesses have also been providing feedback to the town’s chamber.

Vilbon said that the businesses that are able to reopen are grateful for the opportunity to do so.

Businesses that cannot reopen under the phase two guidelines are adapting to the challenges that the pandemic continues to present.

“I think we are all faced with many challenges and so I think a lot of these businesses owners are being creative, they’re adapting to the environment that they need to, to hopefully reopen,” said Vilbon.

“You might be pleasantly surprised this summer as to what will reopen.”

Despite the pandemic, the Yarmouth Sand Sculpture has started.

Two sculptures have already been completed, one on Route 28 and one on Strawberry Lane in Yarmouth Port.

Though the trail will be scaled down there will still be a total of 17 sand sculptures completed.

The Yarmouth Chamber will be releasing a map of the trail on its website in the coming weeks