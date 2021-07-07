With Travel on the Rise, CapeBus Launches Premium Service

HYANNIS – With travel forecasts predicting one of the busiest summers on record for travel around the Cape Cod and Islands region, CapeBus is bringing a new premium service to daily routes between Cape Cod and Boston.

The new program provides luxury service to Logan Airport, South Station, Sagamore, Barnstable and Hyannis and is designed to line up with ferry connections to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

New amenities on board include more room in seating and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The motor coaches are also ADA accessible.

“Our team at Cape Bus is excited to launch our luxury bus service between Cape Cod, Boston and Logan International Airport. Whether traveling to Logan Airport for vacation, commuting from Barnstable to your office on State Street or connecting to Nantucket Ferry service, CapeBus will provide the ultimate ride-share experience onboard our fleet of sleek Mercedes Motorcoaches,” said Manager Michael Costa in a statement.

More information on schedules and booking can be found on the CapeBus website.