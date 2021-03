HYANNIS – A $5,000 grant was recently issued to A Baby Center in Hyannis by Women United, a part of the Cape and Islands United Way.

Demand for essential baby items at the center remains high as the pandemic continues.

Items such as diapers, formula, and clothing are given out to those in need, a group of people that has increased over the course of the past year.

The money provided by Women United will be utilized to ensure that A Baby Center can keep up with the community’s demand.