Eastham Workshop to Provide Summer Tips for Small Businesses

February 20, 2020

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership will host a workshop next month to offer tips for small businesses on handling the busy summer season.

Hosted by Helen Kosinski, a professional coach with 15 years of experience, “Stop the Chaos: 3 Tips to a Successful Busy Season” will provide simple, but useful tips to increase productivity.

The program is Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the CDP offices in Eastham.

Registration is $25 and can be completed online at capecdp.org.

Contact Pam Andersen at pam@capecdp.org or 508-240-7873 extension 18 with any questions.

About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


