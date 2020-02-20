Eastham Workshop to Provide Summer Tips for Small Businesses

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership will host a workshop next month to offer tips for small businesses on handling the busy summer season.

Hosted by Helen Kosinski, a professional coach with 15 years of experience, “Stop the Chaos: 3 Tips to a Successful Busy Season” will provide simple, but useful tips to increase productivity.

The program is Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the CDP offices in Eastham.

Registration is $25 and can be completed online at capecdp.org.

Contact Pam Andersen at pam@capecdp.org or 508-240-7873 extension 18 with any questions.