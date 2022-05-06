Workshop Will Seek Public Input on North Eastham Master Plan

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham has announced the first of three public workshops on the North Eastham Village Center Master Plan.

Members of the public who attend the meeting can provide feedback on possible site layouts of three town-owned properties in North Eastham as town officials plan for future uses of the locations.

The three properties are 4790 State Highway Route 6 (T-Time property), 4550 State Highway Route 6 (Town Center Plaza property), and 1405 Nauset Rd (the current Council on Aging).

Funding for the project is being supplemented by a $75,000 economic development grant from the Massachusetts Rural and Small Town Development Fund.

A second meeting in June will feature presentations of preliminary design options and a final meeting in October will share the final concept plans.

The first workshop is happening Wednesday, May 11 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the Eastham Public Library.

Meeting materials and a video recording will be available at this site for those unable to attend in-person.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter