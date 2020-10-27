You are here: Home / NewsCenter / World Shares Slip After Wall Street’s Worst Day in a Month

World Shares Slip After Wall Street’s Worst Day in a Month

October 27, 2020

NEW YORK (AP)-Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia after surging coronavirus cases and waning hopes for U.S. economic stimulus gave Wall Street its worst day in a month.

Shares declined in Paris, London, Hong Kong and Sydney. Tokyo was flat, while Shanghai recovered from early losses to edge higher.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.9%, deepening its losses from last week.

Stocks of companies worst hit by the pandemic logged some of the biggest losses. Cruise lines, airlines and energy stocks tumbled in tandem with crude oil prices.

In another sign of caution, Treasury yields pulled back after touching their highest level since June last week.

By Elaine Kurtenbach, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 