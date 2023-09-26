You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Beach Cleanup Event Seeking Volunteers

September 26, 2023

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth will host a beach cleanup event on October 21 beginning at 9 a.m. and they’re looking for volunteers to help in the effort.

The meeting point for the event will be at Smugglers Beach.

At the meeting point, there will be supplies given to aid in the process along with suggested areas for volunteers to work in.

Sponsors of the event include the Massachusetts office of Coastal Zone Management, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For more information about the event including ways to rsvp visit their website.

