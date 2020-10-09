Yarmouth Chamber Campaign Raises Money to Help Food Pantry and Local Businesses

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce’s “Straight from the Heart” campaign raised more than $2,000 to support local businesses and the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

The campaign allowed donors to choose from a number of touching messages to family members, friends, healthcare workers, first-responders and others whose lives were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The messages were hand-written on heart-shaped signs that were displayed on the fence at the Bass River Sports complex on Route 28 in South Yarmouth.

The late-summer campaign raised a total of $2,100 and resulted in more than 250 heart-felt messages displayed at the sports and entertainment complex.

“We appreciate the community’s generosity and tradition of helping others in need,” said Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Marketing, Communications, and Events Director Jennifer Werner.

Proceeds will be shared evenly between the Yarmouth Food Pantry and the Yarmouth Chamber.

The Yarmouth Food Pantry said the money would be used to purchase discount bulk food from the Greater Boston Food Bank or to cover the myriad of expenses related to running the food pantry.

The organization serves more than 8,000 families from Bourne to Provincetown.

The Yarmouth Chamber will use its share of the money raised to support future projects, develop workshops, and fund scholarships for the businesses and local community.