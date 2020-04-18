Yarmouth Implementing Way to Still Collect Bills From Residents

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has implemented measures to allow the public to continue submitting payments while town offices are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These measures include mailing in payments, submitting payments over the phone, and submitting payments online using the online service feature on the Town’s website.

Yarmouth utilizes “City Hall Systems” to accept payments and orders over the phone.

Residents can call in and speak with an operator to provide to provide bank information from a checking account to make a payment.

This payment method is free.

If a customer uses a debit or credit card, there is a 2.95 percent convenience fee with a $1 minimum.

The phone lines have been busy and residents should expect delays.

Payments can be made on boat and motor vehicle excise taxes, real estate and personal property taxes, water utility bills, certificates, disposal and beach stickers, dog and shellfish licenses, and burn permits.

Town officials are asking residents to not wait until the last minute to order stickers and licenses.

For online sticker orders using an electronic check, it can take up to three weeks to receive a sticker.

For online orders using a credit card, it can take up to two weeks to receive a sticker.

For mail-in orders it can take more than three weeks.

Taxes and utility bills are credited the date they were submitted online.

Building and health permits and applications can be found online as well.

For large documents related to building activities, there is also a drop box outside of Town Hall.

The municipal inspection department continues to support construction activities and is conducting inspections on a limited basis.

Inspections will be limited to unoccupied buildings and include rough inspections, final inspections, and roofing/siding/window/door inspections.

To make a payment over the phone call 508-381-5455.

Phone payments are available to be made Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make payments online, visit Yarmouth.ma.us.

Mail in payments can be sent to 1146 Route 28, South Yarmouth or to the Offices of Collector of Taxes, PO Box 745 Reading, MA 01867-0405.

Payments can also be dropped off at Yarmouth Town Hall, located at 1146 Route 28, South Yarmouth.

Residents are asked to not mail in or drop off cash.