Yarmouth Selectmen Concerned About Proposed Beach Restrictions

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth selectmen have raised concerns about proposed restrictions at beaches statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic as the summer season approaches.

A new proposal from the Coastal and Inland Beaches Subcommittee outlines measures that could be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The potential restrictions include imposing a minimum of 12 feet in distance between towel and blanket groups, limiting parking to no more than 50% of a lot’s capacity, and requiring face covering to be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible.

“In theory, a lot of these suggestions sound great,” Chairman Michael Stone said.

“But, when you look at them at a practical level about implementing them, I think it’s going to be very difficult.”

Board member Norman Holcomb said that it could be dangerous for those trying to implement regulations, as unfavorable regulations could lead to tempers getting high.

However, Selectman Tracy Post said there needs to be a “zero tolerance policy” for those who react aggressively towards employees who are working to keep the regulations in place.

“I think of a 16-year-old lifeguard who, perhaps, may say something. We have to anticipate what the repercussions of a push back might be, and what’s going to be acceptable,” Post explained.

The recent incident at a Mashpee ice cream shop was cited as an example of residents acting disrespectfully. Town Administrator Daniel Knapik said that the incident could be a “glimpse” into what the summer could look like.

Other restrictions could include the bans of portable grills and campfires, along with picnic table and bench usage.

With the exception of emergency situations, six feet of distance could be required between members of the public and lifeguards. Indoor and outdoor shower facilities could remain closed, too.

Governor Charlie Baker has not yet adopted these rules, and later phases of the plan detail measures to gradually reduce restrictions. Knapik anticipates that a large number of these restrictions will be approved before Memorial Day weekend.