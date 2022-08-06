Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire

YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning.

The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.

Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, police and fire dispatch, and the Yarmouth Water Department who monitored water supplies as drought conditions on Cape continue.

As part of the update, town officials also urged residents to drop off batteries at the Disposal Gate House rather than place them in the trash.

The Compost area reopens at 7:30 on Saturday.

The full statement from the town can be found below: