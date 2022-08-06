Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire

YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning.
The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, police and fire dispatch, and the Yarmouth Water Department who monitored water supplies as drought conditions on Cape continue.
As part of the update, town officials also urged residents to drop off batteries at the Disposal Gate House rather than place them in the trash.
The Compost area reopens at 7:30 on Saturday.
The full statement from the town can be found below:
As you may have heard, Yarmouth Waste Management experienced a fire in the vicinity of the compost area on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
This message is a Thank you for all who helped support the efforts in putting out the fire.
There are many to thank, starting with the Yarmouth Fire Department, who knocked down the fire, Yarmouth Police & Fire dispatch who handled all the calls reporting the fire and arranged for the fast action, Yarmouth Water Department who monitored the water supply, Yarmouth Waste Management staff who opened the Disposal Area on time. Thank you to those who provided support, whether a drink of water, or coffee or lunch (Veteran’s Lunch Box – Russ Woollacott) as well as the offers of mutual aid from neighboring Public Works Departments!
While some of the remains of the fire are still on site, the fire is out, so the Compost area will open on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:30 am.
The Construction and Demolition pad will open on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:30 AM and remain open as long as there are enough trailers to haul the material.
As a closing note, remember that lithium batteries are highly combustible, it is best to refrain from placing any type of battery in the trash, feel free to drop off any type of battery at the Disposal Gate House. (auto batteries can be placed in small container across from the Gate House.)
Roby Whitehouse, Assistant Public Works Director