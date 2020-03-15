Yarmouth, Wellfleet, and Truro Close Town Buildings to Public

The Towns of Yarmouth, Wellfleet, and Truro will join Provincetown in officially closing all town buildings to the general public in response to the first coronavirus case on Cape.

The closures go into effect immediately for Yarmouth and at 4 pm tomorrow for Wellfleet and Truro.

The Town of Provincetown’s facilities have been closed to the public since March 14.

The towns will make exceptions for police and fire stations which will remain open.

Public Works and the Transfer Station in Truro will also still be operating as usual.

Other towns across the Cape are currently monitoring the situation and advising the public to practice good hygiene and social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and have closed or cancelled certain programs and activities.

Residents should check with their town for what facilities or events may be closed or cancelled in their area.