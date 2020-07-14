YMCA Cape Cod Reopens West Barnstable Facility

WEST BARNSTABLE – YMCA Cape Cod has re-opened its West Barnstable facility.

The fitness center and pools are available for YMCA Cape Cod members only while fitness classes are being held outdoors.

Summer Camps and Early Education Centers began opening last month and are now all open, with no incidents reported.

“The return to services in our facilities, albeit socially distanced, will finally begin to be ‘people to people,’said YMCA Cape Cod President and CEO Stacie Peugh.

“The Y Board of Directors and all staff have been active and supportive participants in the planning and physical modifications for the re-opening. We are fully prepared with plans that ensure the safest possible environment for adults, children, and families. We are in this together and will work side by side with all stakeholders and those served to overcome the natural challenges and trepidation we all experience as each re-opening phase unfolds.”

For more information on hours, fees and operational details, go to ymcacapecod.org.