YMCA Pool to Remain Closed Following Internal Investigation

October 22, 2022

Authorities responding to the YMCA on October 7 during the HazMat incident. Cape Wide News.

BARNSTABLE – YMCA Cape Cod officials said that their pool facilities will remain closed following an internal investigation into a HazMat incident on October 7 that saw seven children transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Authorities had previously cleared the pools for reopening, but YMCA elected to continue the closure while they conducted an independent investigation. 

YMCA officials said that the incident was caused by an accidental mixture of muriatic acid and residual granular chlorine inside a filtration system in need of repairs, which released a noxious gas.

They have submitted their findings to the state and local boards of health and will wait until full clearance before reopening the pool. 

All seven children have since returned to the afterschool program, according to YMCA officials.

The YMCA’s findings from their internal investigation can be found on their website.

