YMCA Pools Remain Closed After HazMat Incident

HYANNIS – YMCA Cape Cod announced it will keep its pools closed following last week’s HazMat incident that saw seven children transported to Cape Cod Hospital after they were exposed to a pool chemical.

Although the pool was cleared to reopen by state authorities, the YMCA said on their Facebook page that the pools will stay closed while they continue their internal investigation.

On Friday, October 7, a group of children in the West Barnstable facility’s after school program were exposed to muriatic acid.

Several ambulances, HazMat crews, and State Police were called to the scene. The children were brought to the hospital to be evaluated for respiratory issues.

Boston25 reported that one of the children was in “critical but stable” condition as of Sunday, October 9 and is expected to survive.

YMCA Cape Cod will make the next decision on reopening the pools on Friday, October 14.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter