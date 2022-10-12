You are here: Home / NewsCenter / YMCA Pools Remain Closed After HazMat Incident

YMCA Pools Remain Closed After HazMat Incident

October 12, 2022

HYANNIS – YMCA Cape Cod announced it will keep its pools closed following last week’s HazMat incident that saw seven children transported to Cape Cod Hospital after they were exposed to a pool chemical. 

Although the pool was cleared to reopen by state authorities, the YMCA said on their Facebook page that the pools will stay closed while they continue their internal investigation. 

On Friday, October 7, a group of children in the West Barnstable facility’s after school program were exposed to muriatic acid

Several ambulances, HazMat crews, and State Police were called to the scene. The children were brought to the hospital to be evaluated for respiratory issues. 

Boston25 reported that one of the children was in “critical but stable” condition as of Sunday, October 9 and is expected to survive. 

YMCA Cape Cod will make the next decision on reopening the pools on Friday, October 14. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 