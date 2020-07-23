COVID-19 update 7/23/20: Cluster of cases in Chatham traced to house party



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report showed 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Wednesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,249. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 154. The report showed no new COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County since Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Thursday.

In other COVID-19 news, a cluster of cases in Chatham has been traced to a house party that included restaurant workers. Read the full story here.