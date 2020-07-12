Gusty southwest winds cause myriad of water rescue calls

CAPE COD – Local rescuers were kept busy responding to a myriad of water rescue calls due to the gusty southwest winds.

Shortly after noon, Brewster responded to three calls in rapid succession. Two kayakers were reported in distress in Blueberry Pond near Ocean’s Edge. A man on Walker Pond could not get back to shore and ended up on the wooded area on the far side of the pond. Then a report of a missing swimmer came in on the bay side. All parties were located safe and unharmed.

In Sandwich, a call came in for two divers possibly in distress off Town Neck Beach. Rescuers responded and determined they were fine and it was a good intent situation.

Later in the afternoon, Chatham officials were called after reports a 13-year-old on a paddle board was missing. Lifeguards located the boy and determined he was fine.

Around 4:30 PM, Eastham rescuers responded to Kingsbury Beach area where a sailfish had capsized sending 4 people into the water. They were all able to make shore safely.