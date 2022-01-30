Continuing coverage: Power restoration continues in the wake of the Blizzard of ’22

CAPE COD – Utility crews have been working through the night and will continue until all power is restored. As of 8 AM, 50,000 are without power across the Cape. That is down from a peak of a little over 80,000. 15,000 of those are in the town of Barnstable. The towns of Chatham and Eastham are still almost completely without power.

10:30 AM update: We reported earlier some agencies on the Cape were having trouble during the storm with generators failing and connectivity issues. This is from Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon: Good morning, this is Chief Bohannon at the Eastham Police Department.

First, my apologies for not being able to place a call yesterday at 6pm as promised. In addition to losing power like everyone else, the Eastham Police Facility generator failed. With that went most of our electricity and internet capabilities. We spent much of the evening hours obtaining a large backup generator, and having it wired into our facility. I am happy to report that we are back to functioning at close to 100%.

The Eastham DPW worked through the night trying to keep our streets open for emergency vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow made this extremely difficult. Today we ask again that you please stay off of the roadways, if possible, to allow snow removal crews to work and to allow emergency vehicles space to work.

Some power in Eastham was restored overnight. We are still about 73% out of power, but that is down about 20% from last night. We will be meeting with Eversource this morning to obtain a better idea of restoration efforts and timing. There is still a significant amount of work to be done.

The Barnstable County Regional Shelter at Nauset High School remains open and fully staffed with volunteers to help those in need, along with your pets. If you need to leave your home and have a friend or family member that you can stay with, that is a better option! The shelter has limited food, no shower facilities, no wifi connectivity, and currently the heating system is struggling to keep up. We continue to ask that the shelter be a last resort for these reasons and due to Covid19. Having said that, it is there if you need it. Please contact the Eastham Police Department at 508-255-0551 if you need to go to the shelter but are unable to transport yourself there. We are working towards possibly opening a warming center at the Eastham Public Library during the day today. More information will be forthcoming on that.

Please be patient today as we continue storm cleanup and work with Eversource towards power restoration. This has been a difficult storm for all of us but we are hopeful that with the snow over and the sun coming up, we will see some improvements coming quickly.

In other developments, a MedFlight helicopter is landing at Falmouth Hospital at this hour. According to reports a person fell and struck their head. Although the exact circumstances are unclear, its a good time to remind people to be careful as they start to dig out. Fortunately the snow is fairly powderly but shoveling these amounts can easily lead to injuries and even heart attacks from over exertion so please take it slow and take plenty of breaks.

CWN will continue to update progress in this article through the day.