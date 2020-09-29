Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/29/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 22nd at 6:19 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested
Steven G. Azar, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 25th at 11:22 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested
Brian Aldred, 36, of Quincy, MA who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On September 26th at 3:49 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Stabbard arrested
Neil J. McDonough, 54, of Dorchester, MA who was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 21st at 3:42 p.m.
Kevin Shea, 20, of East Sandwich was charged with
Terrorist threats-to wit shooting residence
Intimidating a witness
Threatening to commut a crime-to wit murder
On September 22nd at 6:21 a.m.
Eric Troy Roderick, 45, of Bourne was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 22nd at 6:32 a.m.
Joseph O’Shea Hitchman, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 22nd at 10:00 p.m.
Dexter D’Angelo Moulton, 29, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended
MV operator fail to identify self to police
On September 23rd at 9:27 a.m.
Richy Jones Lapointe, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 23rd at 1:09 p.m.
Emma L. Silva, 20, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14
Operating negligently to endanger
On September 23rd at 4:47 p.m.
William David Hickman, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On September 23rd at at 6:19 p.m.
Brandon CJ Campbell, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On September 24th at 2:24 a.m.
Joseph F. Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Marked lanes violation
Fail to dim headlights
On September 25th at 8:26 p.m.
Richard L. Pacheco, 52, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On September 26th at 5:40 p.m.
Welington Alves, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (OUI, Unlicensed, poss of Class B)
On September 27th at 2:39 a.m.
James Francis Ledoux, 23, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery on a police office
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 21st at 12:37 a.m.
Edward Linnehan McDade, 27, of Edgartown was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 21st at 9:32 p.m.
Peter G. Schwan, 38, of Gloucester, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense)
Operating after license suspended or revoked for OUI
Operating after registration suspended or revoked
Uninsured vehicle
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On September 22nd at 8:14 p.m.
Gabriel A. Johnson, 18, of East Falmouth was charged with
Malicious destruction of property (over $1,200)
Possession of a Class E substance
On September 26th at 7:46 a.m.
Aaron N. Rose, 40, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs not posted beyond 9/26 at 5 PM)