Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/29/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 22nd at 6:19 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested

Steven G. Azar, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 25th at 11:22 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested

Brian Aldred, 36, of Quincy, MA who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On September 26th at 3:49 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Stabbard arrested

Neil J. McDonough, 54, of Dorchester, MA who was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 21st at 3:42 p.m.

Kevin Shea, 20, of East Sandwich was charged with

Terrorist threats-to wit shooting residence

Intimidating a witness

Threatening to commut a crime-to wit murder

(see related story here)

On September 22nd at 6:21 a.m.

Eric Troy Roderick, 45, of Bourne was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 22nd at 6:32 a.m.

Joseph O’Shea Hitchman, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 22nd at 10:00 p.m.

Dexter D’Angelo Moulton, 29, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended

MV operator fail to identify self to police

On September 23rd at 9:27 a.m.

Richy Jones Lapointe, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 23rd at 1:09 p.m.

Emma L. Silva, 20, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14

Operating negligently to endanger

(see related story here)

On September 23rd at 4:47 p.m.

William David Hickman, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On September 23rd at at 6:19 p.m.

Brandon CJ Campbell, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On September 24th at 2:24 a.m.

Joseph F. Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Marked lanes violation

Fail to dim headlights

On September 25th at 8:26 p.m.

Richard L. Pacheco, 52, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On September 26th at 5:40 p.m.

Welington Alves, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (OUI, Unlicensed, poss of Class B)

On September 27th at 2:39 a.m.

James Francis Ledoux, 23, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a police office

(see related story here)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 21st at 12:37 a.m.

Edward Linnehan McDade, 27, of Edgartown was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 21st at 9:32 p.m.

Peter G. Schwan, 38, of Gloucester, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense)

Operating after license suspended or revoked for OUI

Operating after registration suspended or revoked

Uninsured vehicle

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On September 22nd at 8:14 p.m.

Gabriel A. Johnson, 18, of East Falmouth was charged with

Malicious destruction of property (over $1,200)

Possession of a Class E substance

On September 26th at 7:46 a.m.

Aaron N. Rose, 40, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs not posted beyond 9/26 at 5 PM)