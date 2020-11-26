That Girl’s Blog: 3 Ingredient Sugar Cookies

Is it possible to make yummy cookies with only 3 ingredients? YES!!

These are without a doubt the easiest cookies you will ever make! Especially if your pantry is running lean.

Are you ready? All you need is BUTTER (salted butter is best), FLOUR and SUGAR! That’s it!

Cream 10 Table Spoons of room temperature Butter ( AKA: 1 stick plus 2 Tablespoons) with a mixer.

Add 1/3 Cup Sugar and whip until it looks like fluffy buttercream frosting

Slowly add 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour and mix until blended completely

Did I mention to pre-heat the oven? Try for 325 degrees!

Roll rounded teaspoons of dough into balls and place on cookie sheet with enough room for cookies to “relax” while cooking.

Watch cookies closely starting at 10 minutes… depending on your oven’s actual temperature and the temperature of the cookie dough they can take up to 15 minutes to cook. Watch for the edges of the cookies to turn a light golden brown.

**If you want to be a little fancier, you can roll the cookie dough balls in colored sugar or sprinkles and flatten slightly before cooking

Got an easy recipe for cookies? Share them with me: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com