12 Signs You Grew Up on Cape Cod

Growing up on Cape Cod is a unique experience. True Cape Codders don’t come on weekends or just for the summer. They are on Cape long after the last waterfront restaurant has closed for the season and way before the band nights are back. Did you grow up on Cape? Do these things resonate with you? If we left some off, let us know!

You knew these weren’t called Sprinkles!

Speaking of Ice Cream, when you left Cape, you realized it didn’t taste the same everywhere else.

And this is what bowling meant to you:

It’s totally normal to take a shower outside.

Map? Who needs a map when you have your arm?

Your parents never left Cape Cod for summer vacation. Because of this:

But also because of this:

You knew how to drive a boat long before you knew how to drive a car.





Other people called it New Year’s Eve, but you knew it was really First Night.

You got excited when school started, because you knew it meant tourists were leaving.

And you knew the tree on your street that would be first to change and signal fall had arrived.

One thing’s for certain, if you grew up on Cape Cod, seeing this means you’re almost home:

By Rebecca Romo