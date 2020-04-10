Farmers’ Markets Open and Adapting During COVID-19

Many farmers, retailers and restaurants have adapted their businesses to prioritize the safety of the community during the coronavirus crisis. Find which businesses are open and offering expanded services, all keeping with social distancing policy.

SNAP and the Healthy Incentive Program continues to support food insecure communities. Farmers who participate in either HIP or SNAP want you to know they are here for you and are working to make their food available to you.

With farmers market season right around the corner market managers, farmers and municipalities across the community are working together to ensure that your farmers market open this year and will provide you fresh local food all season long while complying with safety recommendations from the Governor and FDA.

Thank you to the Barnstable County’s Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod program for this list. Check out their website for updates.

Farmers’ Markets

Upper Cape

Osterville Farmers Market Continuing virtual market, see website for complete list of our farmers and vendors who are shipping, offering curbside pick-up, or delivering to doorsteps with contact-free options. Many are offering special Easter options.

Waquoit Spring Farmers Market Indoor markets Mar 21 – Apr 25 are cancelled.

Lower Cape

Brewster Historical Society Farmers Market Due to limited supply of Weekly Produce Boxes orders willbe filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. Only 1 week may be ordered at a time. Delivered to Brewster, Harwich, Dennis, Orleans & Eastham only. Resuming orders on 4/8 for delivery on 4/15.

IF YOU HAVE PRODUCE OR PRODUCT you would like to place in the boxes contact Sadie for details.

Orleans Winter Farmers Market has ended. Currently making plans for the outdoor market. More info as it becomes available.

Get a CSA!

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) has become a popular way for consumers to buy local, seasonal food directly from a farmer. These members have different offerings and plans. Your pre-payment helps a grower prepare for the season and ensures you have fresh food during the cycle of the harvest.

Upper Cape

Coonamessett Farm offers a variety of CSA options for pick up at Farm and they will be accepting SNAP soon.

Bay End Farm

Mid Cape

Cape Abilities Farm is now accepting sign-ups for the Salad Club CSA.

Cape Cod Organic Farm May 27- September 30 for pick up at Farm

Tuckernuck Farm Salad Club CSA May- Sept. Call or text 508-364-5821. Vegetable starts available.

Lower Cape

Dry Swamp Bog Farm contact them for CSA details

Plant Workshop is offering a new flower & herb CSA

Outer Cape

Dave’s Greens CSA IS SOLD OUT. Working on plans for delivery or curbside pick up and Pop-Up Markets.

Wellfleet Chick Koop offering an Eggs & Cheese CSA beginning in May

Order Online

Nobska Farms Spicy sauces, salsas, jelly and chocolates.

Cape Cod Coffee Roasting and shipping coffee.

Cotuit Oyster Company Shipping oysters

Great Cape Herbs Herbs, teas, tinctures.

Cape Cod Lavender Farm Farm is open. Order online or call to arrange a pick up.

Cape Cod Cranberry Harvest Sweet and savory preserves. Order online or call to arrange a pick up.

Chatham Jam & Jelly Sweet and savory preserves.

Chequessett Chocolate Our own bean to bar chocolatier and other sweet treats. Continuing online sales as well as beginning home delivery from Provincetown to Orelans. They are featuring a special “Buoy You Up Box” full of sweet treats.

Snowy Owl Coffee Roasting and shipping coffee. They’ve posted new guides for brewing the best cup at home!

Shoal Ciderworks Can’t ship cider but can purchase other products.

Direct to Consumer Purchasing

Upper Cape

Boot Strap Farm Offering curbside delivery for members. Public shopping is also available, currently for Tuesday, Friday & Saturday pick up. Order online, with car delivery at store. Please visit our website for the latest public shopping hours.

DaSilva Farm Farm stand is open, they also have fresh eggs.

Fluffy Butt Farm has eggs from chicken, quail, turkey and duck.

Cape Cod Winery Offering curbside pick up on Saturdays. Making local deliveries to Upper & Mid-Capeas well as taking online orders for shipping.

Stella Farms Is a small specialty business growing heirloom tomatoes for garden centers and then in the fields for farmers markets and restaurants. They will be growing plants for sale in the greenhouses at Country Gardens. Plants will also be available at Scenic Roots in Sandwich and New Farm in Orleans. After that we will be going into the fields for the season. We are hopeful that people will need more plants.

Rory’s Market & Kitchen Offering curbside delivery, special shopping hours and some limited delivery at both locations.

Wild Harbor General StoreOpen for business

Mid Cape

E&T Farm Has micro greens, greens, honey. Contact Ed at (508) 362-8370 to arrange pick-up

Seawind Meadows Contact online to order beef and eggs and for information about pick up at Pop up markets.

Tuckernuck Farm Call or text 508-364-5821 for pick-up. Vegetable starts available.

Fancy’s Market Open for business

Ring Bros. Marketplace Open for business

Cape Cod Beer New retail hours. Beer to-go only. Curbside pick up also available.

Lower Cape

Cape Cod Lavender Farm Farm is open. Order online or call to arrange a pick up.

Chatham Shellfish Company Offering delivery to Chatham, Harwich and Brewster. Shipping to other Cape Cod towns or nationwide.

NewFarm offering curbside service Mon-Sat from 9-5 during the COVID-19 crisis. Give us a call and let us know what you are looking for and when you will be stopping by and we will have your items ready for you!

Friends’ Marketplace Shop online with curbside pick up or delivery.

Nauset Farms Market is open and has daily takeout specials.

Outer Cape

Hillside Poultry Shop online for local chicken with pick up appointment or delivery.

Wellfleet Chick Koop Pre-order to schedule appointment for curbside pick up of eggs and cheese only.

Holbrook Oyster Offering home delivery of oysters or clams. Call or text 508-237-6929.

Mac’s Seafood Offering home delivery from Harwich to Provincetown

Wellfleet Shellfish Company Wellfleet Oysters and locally harvested clams, scallops and lobsters. To place an order please email sales@wellfleetshell.com

Garden Plants & Nurseries

Upper Cape

Sabatia Flower Farm Open for the season.

Scenic Roots Offering curbside service

Soares Flower Garden Nursery & Landscape Curbside service, personal plant shoppers.

Sprout Farm Selling bagged soil while waiting for plants

Lower Cape

Crocker Nurseries Order vegetable starts and herbs online for pick up or delivery. Also have perennials that we have grown and annuals that are growing now.

NewFarm Offering curbside pick up service.

Outer Cape

Bayberry Gardens Offering curbside pick up and some delivery.

Restaurants and Food Service This is a partial list of some of BFBL year round restaurants that were offering take-out services until Governor Baker’s March 15th mandate to close until April 7 was put in place. Quicks Hole Tavern is asking you to buy a gift card to support their staff. Please respond or be inspired to offer the same to businesses you frequent and love

Upper Cape

Chapoquoit Grill

East Wind Lobster & Grille

Fisherman’s View

Pie In The Sky

Quicks Hole Tavern & Taqueria Rally-for-restaurants! Buy a gift card to support wait staff!

Mid Cape

The Casual Gourmet

Crisp Flatbread

Pizza Barbone

Spoon & Seed

Lower Cape

The Optimal Kitchen see Tok Blog for “Cooking in Quarantine” posts.Heather is making plans for curbside pick-up.More info as it becomes available.

Sunbird

Cape Cod Culinary Incubator is compiling business support resources and other links for restaurants and other food service industries.