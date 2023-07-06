You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Commercial Fishing Industry Gets $1.6M in Grants

July 6, 2023

DENNIS – An amount of $1.6 million dollars in grant money has recently been approved by Governor Maura Healey for the Massachusetts commercial marine fisheries and the seafood industry.

Businesses and organizations in Massachusetts towns, including Dennis, Chatham, Edgartown, Falmouth, and Eastham, will receive the funding through the Environmental Economic Innovation and Resiliency in Marine Fisheries Grant Program.

The goal of the program is to fund projects that work to mitigate economic barriers resulting from climate change and promote sustainable, local fisheries development.

“Massachusetts is a leader in protecting the health of our fishing industry, and this funding shows our commitment to keep the industry thriving by utilizing cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific research,” said Healey.

“Our administration is taking a holistic approach to combating climate change, which includes supporting our fisheries, advancing green energy, and enhancing the state’s blue economy,” Healey said.

The Massachusetts Environmental Economic Innovation and Resiliency in Marine Fisheries Grant Program will award up to $100,000 per project in 20 Massachusetts towns.

Some of the organizations on Cape Cod that will receive funding include Aquaculture Research Corp in Dennis, Chatham Harvesters Cooperative, Honeysuckle Oyster Farm in Edgartown, and On The Water LLC in East Falmouth.

