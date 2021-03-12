A Year Later, Cape Cod COVID Task Force Working Towards Recovery

HYANNIS – A year after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Massachusetts, the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force is looking at economic recovery initiatives and legislation to address pandemic-related issues.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said that he was proud of the region’s response to the pandemic, and that he was pleased by the vaccination efforts from the Cape Cod COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium, but that there is still work to be done.

Efforts continue by the consortium and municipalities on identifying older vulnerable adults who need assistance in getting to a vaccination appointment.

“There are still a number of Cape Codders who are Phase 2.1 eligible, meaning adults over 75 who have yet to get a vaccine,” said Cyr.

“We do feel that we’ve been able to identify many of them but that work is continuing.”

Vaccinations continue at the recently-opened, large-scale Cape Cod Community College site and other providers, though Cyr said that appointments are still limited by the incoming supply of vaccines from the state.

Recently, Governor Charlie Baker urged providers to designate specific days for educators to get vaccinated.

On March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11, the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will only offer first dose appointments for K-12 educators, childcare workers and K-12 school staff.

Cyr said that the task force is working on finding dates at regional sites that can be set aside solely for educators to get vaccinated as well, and that the task force will have more information on their plan in the coming weeks.

Barnstable/Plymouth State Senator Susan Moran said that Massachusetts legislators are focused on improving financial health across the region with new legislation.

The three bills aim to provide paid leave for employees as well as unemployment rate relief and exemption from taxes for forgiven PPP loans for employers.

Moran said the paid leave bill would create a trust fund of $75 million to ensure workers can access up to 40 hours of paid leave with reimbursement of costs to employers.

The paid leave would cover if employees contract COVID and cannot work, those who need time to isolate or residents needing time off to get vaccinated, said Moran.

The bill would also waive penalties for missed tax payments on unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 and provide tax relief to unemployed workers whose incomes fall below 200% of the poverty line.

It would not apply to companies with fewer than 500 employees, as they are already covered under the federal stimulus, said Moran.

The second legislation would finance a program for improvements to the unemployment insurance trust, and the Senate is expected to pick it up next week.

The bill would freeze unemployment insurance rates scheduled for 2021 and 2022, limit employer payment increases and authorize safe borrowing secured by a temporary employer assessment to keep the trust fund solvent, according to Moran.

“Without this legislation, employers are on track to see their unemployment insurance rates increase from an average of $539 per employee to $866,” said Moran.

“Comparatively, the proposed legislation would bring this year’s contribution to $635 per employee instead.”

The third bill would exclude CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness amounts from the state income tax for small businesses.

“The PPP program provided a lifeline for many small businesses and kept their employees working and being paid during the COVID crisis.

On the Cape and Islands, PPP loans were granted to 7,568 businesses and saved those businesses 62,000 jobs,” said Moran.

“Under current law, without this legislation, small businesses will be subject to, to many, what would be a surprise tax on PPP loan forgiveness.”

The task force also discussed a recent change to the state’s travel advisory.

Those who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to travel into Massachusetts without the need to quarantine or produce a negative test, though travelers must have proof that they are vaccinated.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross said that the change is good news for the region’s seasonal economy.

“This is good news because, of course, this is the time of year when people plan. And they want to know appropriately how much time they’ll have to enjoy themselves going out shopping, dining, going to museums, versus being hunkered down in their rentals,” said Northcross.