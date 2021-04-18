AAA Offers COVID-19 Advice to Summer Travelers

HYANNIS – AAA is offering advice to those considering vacations to Cape Cod or other areas this summer.

Record-breaking numbers of accommodation bookings have been seen on the Cape alongside property purchases.

This is believed to be due, at least in part, to those who worked from home more paying more attention to their surroundings.

“I think we see, you know, that popularity of a peaceful place that offers just incredible natural beauty and a lot of serenity for many people,” Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs at AAA Northeast said of the Cape in a recent interview.

With some travel restrictions still in place, many are turning more towards domestic road trips and travel this summer as opposed to international.

Though airlines have seen a large increase in business since January of this year, many trust the safeness and cleanliness of their cars over airplanes and the airports.

AAA advises that before booking a trip, travelers check to make sure that their rental car company/accommodation is following proper COVID-19 cleaning and sterilizing protocols.

Additionally, the purchase of travel insurance or use of a travel agent are strongly encouraged in order to be prepared for possible disruptions to trips.

For more advice and the full interview with AAA, listen to the Sunday Journal here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter