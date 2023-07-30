All-Time High $1.176 Billion in Profits for MA Lottery

BARNSTABLE – An amount of $1.176 billion dollars in net profits were generated by the Massachusetts State Lottery in the fiscal year of 2023, making it the highest in the lottery’s 51-year history.

The previous record was set in the fiscal year of 2021 with an amount of $1.112 billion dollars total.

Mass Lottery revenues topped the $6 billion dollar mark for the first time ever, bringing in an estimated $6.131 billion total.

“I am proud of the performance of our team and want to thank our retail partners and our customers as we face mounting challenges in the marketplace,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

“Because of everyone’s efforts, we are able to meet our mission of providing critical local aid to all 351 communities in the state,” Goldberg said.

The record profits will be distributed as local aid, but lottery funds are not promised for any specific programs.

Municipalities choose how they would like to allocate their funds which are often used for public safety staffing, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors, and parks and recreation projects.

Mass Lottery paid out an estimated $4.483 billion dollars in prizes in the fiscal year of 2023, surpassing the previous high of $4.309 billion paid out last year.

