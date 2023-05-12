Amanda Converse Honored with Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award

HYANNIS – The Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award recipient is Amanda Converse, CEO of Love Live Local, who was one of 48 nominees chosen for their work done in the region.

Recently, Converse spoke about her work done with Love Live Local and what that has meant to her and her colleagues.

“We’re actually celebrating our 10th year, and for many years it was a passion project of ours. Then in early 2020 we became a non-profit organization that was really focussed on communicating and advocating the importance of shopping local and supporting local businesses,” said Converse.

After graduating from George Washington University, Converse moved back to Cape Cod where she felt she could make a better impact than in Washington, D.C.

“This community welcomed me back with open arms. I think it’s a place like this where people for the most part, have a can-do supportive attitude, and it enables you to get engaged and really make a difference,” Converse said.

She went on to talk fondly of Judy Scarafile, a member of the Mercy Otis Warren Committee, who happens to be a family friend and was able to deliver the news of the award.

The connection to a friend of the family made receiving the award that much more special for her and her parents, said Converse.

“Judy was a role model for me growing up and also in my adult life, so for her to deliver the news was incredibly special. She said she had to avoid my mother for many days before the news broke because she was so happy and proud which makes me feel really good.”

Converse’s work through Love Live Local during the COVID pandemic with local businesses to help with financial challenges, was highlighted in the committee’s decision to give her the award.

