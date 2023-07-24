Artist Selected for 36th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown artist Erna Partoll has been selected as the artist for the 36th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla, held on September 9.

The annual fundraiser event raises funds and awareness for AIDS, women’s health and the community.

Partoll is a longtime Provincetown resident who has work showing at the Berta Walker Gallery.

This years event will be held in both Provincetown Harbor, starting at 8:30 a.m., as well as at Wellfleet’s Great pond at 9:00 a.m.

Swimmers, kayakers, volunteers, safety boaters, and the public are invited to participate in the fundraiser at watch parties along the East End shoreline and at the Mermaid Brunch at Cannery Wharf Park.

The Swim for Life, presented by the Provincetown Community Compact, has raised $6.5 million dollars since 1988 for AIDS and women’s health, supporting eleven beneficiaries and sponsored by twenty-two businesses.

