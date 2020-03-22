Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Offers Students “Shark Story Hour”

CHATHAM – While kids throughout Massachusetts are out of school for at least the next three weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has launched a live stream called “Shark Story Hour.”

Marianne Long of the AWSC said, “This is the time of year our education team is working with the schools, and were going into the schools and offering in-school enrichment programs to teach kids about sharks. So with school closures we were thinking of the students that we won’t be able to provide these programs to, and we still wanted to provide them some enrichment at home. So that is where the idea for story hour came from.”

During the Facebook Live Stream, an AWSC staff member will lead the “Shark Story Hour” by reading a new shark-themed book each day this week at 10 a.m., followed by a question and answer session.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy CEO Cynthia Wigren added, “As social distancing has become an important public health measure, we knew many parents would be looking for an enrichment opportunities for their children at home during this time.”

The first “Shark Story Hour” was on March 16th and was viewed by more than 125,000 Facebook users from across the country.

The next “Shark Story Hour” will take place on Monday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. and the live stream can be found on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Facebook Page.