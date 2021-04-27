Baker Further Relaxes Restrictions Amid Rising Vaccination Rates

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that the state will further relax COVID restrictions as surges in cases slow and vaccination rates continue to climb across the region.

The changes will be in addition to the relaxed Face Coverings Order effective Friday, April 30.

Face masks will only be required outside in public when it’s not possible to socially distance, or during certain outdoor events.

Beginning on Monday, May 10, Phase 4 Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan will see large venues like indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks permitted to increase capacity to 25 percent.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will also be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity after submitting a safety plan to the Department of Public Health (DPH).

Road races and other outdoor group athletic events will be permitted with staggered starts after submitting safety plans to a local board of health or the DPH.

Baker also said that youth and adult amateur sports will be allowed for moderate to high risk sports.

Singing will also be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses, according to the plan.

Pending public health and vaccination data, May 29 will see gathering limits increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings.

Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity after submitting plans to a local board of health.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant specific rules with seated service only, as well as a 90 minute limit and no dance floors.

Baker said that restaurant specific guidance will also be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to ten.

On August 1, all remaining industries will be permitted to open, so long as COVID case numbers and vaccination rates continue to trend in a positive direction.

This will include dance clubs and nightclubs, saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities and indoor water parks.

All restrictions will be lifted and capacity will increase to 100 percent for all industries, with businesses encouraged to continue to follow best practices, said Baker.

The Governor said that depending on public health data and vaccine distribution as the date approaches, the state may reconsider the August 1 date.

More information on the reopening plan can be found on the state’s website.