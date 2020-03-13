UPDATE: Multiple School Districts Suspend Classes Until March 27

HYANNIS – Mashpee, Barnstable, and Sandwich Public Schools have announced that they have cancelled all classes through March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The call for Sandwich was made by Dr. Pamela Gould, the town’s school superintendent, this afternoon. The decision was confirmed in a Facebook post. She said that the decision was not made lightly, and that the department is aware of the impact this makes to families across the town.

Gould and other officials will determine if a longer closure is needed over the next two weeks.

All Barnstable Public Schools, including the Family and Community Engagement Center located at HYCC, and all school grounds, will be closed for a minimum period of two weeks.

Given the fluidity of the situation, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown said that officials will regularly reassess the viability of reopening. Any extension of the closure beyond March 30, will be communicated to the Barnstable Public School community as soon as a decision is made.

Patricia DeBoer, superintendent of Mashpee Public Schools, said that this closure is being taken as a preemptive measure in order to “provide social distancing strategies,” and she advises all members of the school community to avoid group events during the closure period.

Cape Cod still does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but many institutions across the area have cancelled or postponed operations out of caution.

Currently these three districts are the only public school systems to close down for an extended period of time. More details will be provided when they become available.