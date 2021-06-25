Best Night 2021 Returning In Person

CHATHAM – The Cape and Islands United Way is preparing for its 23 anniversary of the “Best Night” fundraiser.

The organization is planning to hold the ceremony in person this year after having to go virtual last year.

Over $2 million has been distributed throughout the community as a result of the fundraiser, which is said to make “a positive difference in the lives of more than 50,000 people every year.”

This year the event will be held at the Pelham House Resort.

The event will feature entertainment by the Grab Brothers, a live auction, and a video presentation which will be accessible both in-person and online.

Additionally, the organization will be presenting their second annual Visionary Award.

This year’s recipient will be Shawn DeLude of Nauset Disposal.

Last year’s recipient during the virtual Best Night celebration was Tony Shepley.

The award is meant to honor a member of the community who sacrifices their free time to make improvements and positive differences in the Cape and Islands region.

“We’re calling it ‘reuniting’ because it’ll be the first time that people are together in quite a while, many of our supporters and our philanthropists in the community,” said President and CEO of Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala in a recent Sunday Journal interview which can be found here.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 27 at 5:30 pm.