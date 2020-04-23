You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Pops on Nantucket Event Being Re-imagined

Boston Pops on Nantucket Event Being Re-imagined

April 23, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced that the 2020 Boston Pops on Nantucket event originally scheduled for August will not be held at Jetties Beach.

Instead, a re-imagined event is being produced.

The concert will not be held in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of guests, staff members, musicians, and everyone involved with the event was the reasoning behind the decision.

However, the hospital said they are developing a new way to honor first responders, healthcare workers, and all those fighting the spread of the virus.

The newly imagined event will provide islanders with the chance to join the community virtually in an evening of appreciation of essential workers.

The hospital will be providing more information as soon as possible. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


