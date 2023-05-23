Bourne Civil War Monument to be Restored

BOURNE – Royalston Arts Foundry will work to restore the Bourne Soldiers and Sailors Monument located at the Town Hall starting on Wednesday May 24.

Dedicated in 1914, alongside the opening of the Town Hall, the monument was based on the Battle Monument found at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The monument’s creation was led by the Bourne Women’s Auxiliary in 1912 and made in memory of the Northern army members who fell during the American Civil War.

Community Preservation funds were approved in 2014 for the monument’s first restoration since its initial placement.

The plans for the restoration have been scheduled for two days, weather permitting, on Wednesday May 24 and Thursday May 25.

Public parking and entrance to Town Hall can be accessed from the southeast parking lot in the rear of the building.

