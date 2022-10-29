Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General and nominee for governor Maura Healey has endorsed Donna Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff.

Healey said that Buckley is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in the region, as well as supporting rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders.

“I’m proud to endorse Donna Buckley for Sheriff of Barnstable County. Donna has the right experience, skills and vision to lead the Sheriff’s Office and keep our communities safe. I know that Donna will be a strong partner in our efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and will support individuals under her care who are suffering from substance use disorder.” said Healey in a statement.

Her Republican opponent is State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan.

CapeCod.com’s interview with Buckley on her priorities if elected can be found here. The interview with Whelan can be found here.