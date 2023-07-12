Cape Advocates to Attend Affordable Child Care, Education Rally in Boston

BOSTON – Cape Cod advocates will be traveling to the State House in Boston on Thursday, July 13 for a rally in favor of affordable and accessible child care and early education.

The Common Start Coalition’s Cape and Islands branch will take to the state’s capital from 11 a.m. to noon. Planners for the event say they’re looking to highlight vital resources for local families and bring them to the attention of legislators on Beacon Hill.

This development comes as state and federal leaders have worked to bridge gaps in access issues for families with children, while other organizations within the region–including the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce–have created initiatives to identify solutions to these challenges.