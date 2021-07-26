Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Returns In-Person

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will be returning in-person this year with not only a new executive director, but a new vision as well.

The first performance on August 3 will be held in Cotuit and is titled “In Celebration of Our Audience”, where the goal is to thank audience members for their continued support through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The second will be held in Wellfleet on August 6 and will feature the “Escher Quartet and two Jons”.

The third will take place in Cotuit on August 10 and will also feature the Escher Quartet alongside Brian Zeger on piano.

After that on August 12 will be a free to the public concert in Eastham.

The finale of the season will take place in Wellfleet and is titled “A Woman’s Perspective” which centers around highlighting the work of female composers

“The arts thrive, above all, with person-to-person contact. performers- something comes from them when they have a real audience in front of them. you cannot replicate that with zoom,” remarked Paul Schwendener, the new Executive Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

