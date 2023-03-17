You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Welcomes New Executive Director

March 17, 2023

Photo of new executive director Ray Salva, courtesy of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival recently announced the appointment of Osterville resident Ray Salva as its choice to be the organization’s new Executive Director.

Salva brings over 20 years of experience in the performing arts, museum, and social advocacy sectors.

Salva has held previous leadership roles at Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society and New York City’s American Museum of Natural History, also serving as development officer for the Cape Symphony.

“It’s an honor to become part of this far-reaching and inspiring Cape Cod tradition, ensuring that the joy of live music is accessible to all. I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with such a dynamic Board and truly exceptional artistic directors to bring world-class musicians and ensembles to our Cape community year-after-year,” said Salva.

Salva will assume the position from previous Executive Director Elaine Lipton, who has recently served in an emeritus role.

The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival’s 44 season will be held this summer from July 25 through August 18 at venues across the Cape such as the Simon Center for the Arts in Falmouth and the Salt Pond Amphitheater in Eastham.

To view performance schedules, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

