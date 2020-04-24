Cape Cod Healthcare Proceeding Carefully with COVID-19

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare wants to be over-prepared during the COVID-19 outbreak.

President and CEO of Cape Cod Michael Lauf said during a recent conference call that the system is airing on the side of caution as opposed to being caught under-prepared.

He said the region is seeing a “slight downward trend” recently in terms of total cases.

“But we also know that there’s a slow burn in the community, you have to keep your eye focused on mitigation,” Lauf said.

He explained that now is not the time to let up on preventative measures in order to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and Cape residents alike.

He said guidance from the state level has been strong and he is continuing to talk with Governor Charlie Baker on a daily basis.

Lauf went on to stress the importance of residents receiving care when they need it.

“The fact of the matter is, we’re experts in treating infectious disease.vThe environment here is very safe, and people shouldn’t wait too long,” he said.

He does not want to see local residents impacted by medical issues that have not been addressed during the pandemic, and urges people to contact their medical providers if they have health issues.

