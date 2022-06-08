Cape Cod Symphony To Perform Live in National Seashore Appearance

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod Symphony and the National Park Service are preparing to present the fifth “Symphony at the Seashore,” a free concert event on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Salt Pond Visitor Center Amphitheater in Eastham.

The free, family friendly event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore and returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the Symphony will be guest Dawn Derow, an Eastham native and award-winning cabaret singer, who will perform “Olde Cape Cod” by Patti Page, “Over the Rainbow,” and other classics.

The program will also include a Disney Medley, a multimedia tribute to the National Parks and Cape Cod Seashore, and patriotic numbers, including a tribute to the armed forces.

“We’ve missed performing at the National Seashore, there’s nothing else like it!” said Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director and Conductor for the Cape Cod Symphony.

“Performing outdoors, in such a wonderful setting, for a happy summertime crowd is one of the pleasures of life on Cape Cod.”

Parking for the event will be available at Salt Pond Visitor Center and the nearby Little Creek Parking area, with free shuttle to and from the event.

The rain date for the event is Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7 pm.

Seating in the bench and lawn area will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter