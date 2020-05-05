Chatham to Hold Coronavirus Community Forum Online

CHATHAM – A community COVID-19 forum will be held by the Chatham Board of Selectmen on Monday, May 11.

The event will seek input from both full time and part time residents, along with business owners and the nonprofit community, regarding the eventual re-opening of businesses and lifting of stay-at-home orders.

The town is looking to balance public health with economic needs that have developed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The forum, which will be held on Zoom, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. A live broadcast of the forum will also be shown on the town’s public access television channel.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.