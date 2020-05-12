Chatham Holds Forum Prior to Summer Season

CHATHAM – Chatham selectmen held a community teleconference forum Monday night regarding the eventual lifting of advisories and closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with potential prevention measures that could be enacted within the town.

Full-time and part-time residents, along with business owners and the nonprofit community, provided insight and thoughts on how to find a medium between keeping the public safe and resuming economic activity.

Cultural institutions across the town were involved, as well.

President of the Chatham Band Sally Duvall said that if there are to be performances this summer, they would likely have to be held at larger outdoor venues with proper safety measures taken.

“There are 35 of us sometimes, and we cannot safely distance ourselves on the bandstand,” Duvall explained, “and that is very worrisome for me.”

Part-time resident Rob Johnson said that he and his wife have delayed their trip from Texas to the Cape due to the virus.

“One of the reasons we did not come was because we were very concerned about straining the resources, both in terms of food and healthcare, and that is going to be the case this summer as well,” Johnson said.

Johnson, along with other residents who took part in the meeting, suggested finding more funding to add extra patrol officers along the town’s beaches to ensure that safety measures are being followed.

Selectmen created the event to give stakeholders a chance to voice their concerns before decisions are made on the town’s operations. These include events such as Independence Day celebrations and Mondays on Main.

A suggestion from part-time resident Bob Wood detailed a potential 4th of July parade that travels through the town’s neighborhoods in order to celebrate the holiday at safe distances.

A full replay of the meeting can be found on the town’s YouTube channel by clicking here.