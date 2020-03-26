Chatham Postpones Town Meeting and Election, Halts Non-Critical Services

CHATHAM – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chatham has postponed their annual town meeting and election and halted non-critical municipal services.

Both the town meeting and election, both originally set for May 11 and May 14 respectively, will be moved to a later date. The new dates will be determined prior to June 30. Warrants for town meeting will still be mailed to voters two weeks beforehand.

Essential services such as police and fire will maintain operations with modifications, such as the suspension of resale inspections.

The Health Division and Department of Public Works will continue with no interruptions, and the Harbormaster will be continuing operations as needed. Utility inspections will also continue, and the Meals on Wheels program will keep up with deliveries.

The closure of the town’s offices to the public has been extended to April 7, in accordance from Governor Charlie Baker’s orders.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.